Karnataka Govt Extends Existing Lockdown Measures by 2 Days

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Sunday extended the existing COVID-19 lockdown measures in the state by two days. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has ordered all departments of the state government, Deputy Commissioners of districts, Police Superintendents and Department heads to continue with the existing guidelines issued on May 2 for the control of COVID-19.

The existing guidelines will continue until further orders or till May 19 midnight, which ever is first, the order said.

Expressing confidence about the Centre announcing relaxation to "many things" after May 17, once lockdown 3.0 comes to an end, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday had said the state government would wait for the centre's guidelines before announcing measures.

The nationwide lockdown was initially imposed from March 25 to April 14, then extended to May 3 and again to May 17 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Karnataka government had hinted about permitting opening of gyms, fitness centres and golf courses, also certain hotels for local tourism purposes after May 17, subject to guidelines from the Centre.

During the recent videoconferencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Chief Ministers of various states, Yediyurappa had proposed doing away with district wise colour coding and instead advocated strict cordoning of containment zones to control the spread of pandemic.

He had pitched for resuming all economic activities in stand-alone establishments, while continuing restrictions on malls, cinema halls, dining facilities and establishments with centrally controlled air-conditioning.

The CM had suggested that 50 to 100 meters around known clusters may be declared as containment zones and commercial activities, including public transport, to be allowed in non- containment zones.

