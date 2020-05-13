Karnataka Govt Issues SOP for Entry of People from Other States

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): Karnataka government on Wednesday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for entry of persons from other states.The government said any person travelling to Karnataka from any state and found asymptomatic on arrival will be quarantined for 14 days."All persons travelling to Karnataka from any state and found asymptomatic on arrival shall be quarantined compulsorily in institutions (schools/ hostels/hotels *(paid basis)/ Kalyan Mantapas, etc for a period of 14 days in urban as well as in rural areas," an official notice said. "For persons claiming to come from Goa, Deputy commissioner of receiving district should verify and in the event of adequate capacity not being available, can put them in home quarantine for a period of 14 days, if the claim regarding the origin state is confirmed," it added.Deputy commissioner / Special Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will fix the rates for hotels where such returnees will be staying on payment basis, the notice read. (ANI)

