Bengaluru, July 2: Amid growing political speculation about a possible mid-term change at the helm of the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the BJP's claims of internal rift among senior state leaders. Siddaramaiah in unequivocal terms asserted that he will complete his five-year term in a "rock solid" manner and that the BJP is "daydreaming" over any such possibility. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has been touted to become the next Chief Minister, as claimed by several BJP leaders and Congress leaders, including Veerappa Moily in the past, came behind in support of Siddaramaiah and said that he will fully support the Chief Minister and will respect the Congress's high command decision.

BJP, on the other hand, has strongly asserted that Karnataka is all set to get a new Chief Minister from the Congress party. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while speaking after visiting the Bhoga Nandishwara Temple, said, "What the BJP says is only lies. You (media) only don't believe what they say. They're known for lies. They don't know how to speak the truth. Doesn't matter whether they believe it or not, we are all together." "Our government will remain for five years like a rock, as I told you in Mysore. BJP people are daydreaming," he added. Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra Claims Randeep Singh Surjewala Arrives in Karnataka to ‘Prepare Grounds’ for Siddaramaiah’s Resignation.

Extending full support to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it; whatever the party high command says and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled. I don't want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party." Rejecting the assertions made by Congress leaders over no change in state leadership, Karnataka BJP President and MLA BY Vijayendra on Wednesday alleged that senior Congress leader and AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala has arrived in the state to prepare the groundwork for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, Vijayendra stated that Surjewala has camped in Karnataka and is unconcerned about the downfall of the "corrupt" state government. He alleged that Surjewala is gathering opinions from MLAs as the competition for the Chief Minister's chair intensifies, suggesting that horse trading is likely to pick up momentum. Vijayendra claimed that Siddaramaiah has even lost the confidence of his own party legislators and urged the Governor to take note of the potential horse trading.

"Ramanagara MLA Iqbal has claimed that DK Shivakumar enjoys the support of 100 MLAs and should be made the Chief Minister. Senior Congress MLAs like B.R. Patil and Raju Kage, among others, have issued statements against the current CM," he said. A day earlier, Shivakumar clarified that the discussions held during the recently concluded meeting of Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala with party MLAs were not about a cabinet reshuffle, but instead it was concerned with organisational aspects of the party. ‘What Option I Have? Have to Stand by Him’, Says DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah’s 5 Years As Karnataka CM Statement (Watch Video).

Earlier, CM Siddaramiah, when asked if he would remain the Chief Minister for five years, told reporters"Yes, I will, why do you have doubts?" he said."Are BJP leaders Ashoka, Vijayendra, our high command?. Vijayendra, Ashoka are BJP men, Narayanswami is also a BJP leader. Write what I said," he reiterated. Meanwhile, Congress MLA BR Patil today issued a clarification over his "luck lottery" remarks about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and stated that the latter was elevated to the top post based on his "mass leadership".The clarification came amid speculation of a power tussle in the Karnataka unit of the Congress after the party formed the government in the State in 2023.

Earlier in March this year, Congress leader Veerappa Moily had praised DK Shivakumar's leadership, asserting that he is destined to become the Chief Minister. "You (DK Shivakumar) have given good leadership. You have built the party. People are making statements, but no one can stop you from becoming CM. There is no need to get agitated about it. No one can stop you from becoming CM. Becoming Chief Minister is not something that should be given as a gift; it is something he has earned through hard work," Moily had said.

