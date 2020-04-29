Karnataka Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Spikes to 534

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): As many as 11 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Karnataka, said the State's Health Department on Wednesday.According to an official statement, 11 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 5 pm on April 28 to 5 pm on April 29."With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to 534, of which 20 deaths have been reported and 215 people have recovered," added the statement.Of 20 coronavirus patients who died, one death was due to the non-COVID cause, the statement further said. (ANI)

