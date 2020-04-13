Karnataka Reports 7th COVID-19 Death

Bengaluru, Apr 13 (PTI) A 55-year-old man, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, taking the toll due to the disease in the state to seven, official sources said on Monday.

The patient died at the Kalaburagi ESI hospital, officials said adding the district administration has taken all precautionary measures as per the procedure for such fatalities, they said.

The man had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10 and and officials have said he also had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). He had come into contact with a negative case who returned from Delhi.

This is the third death from Kalaburagi, the district that also reported country's first COVID-19 related death.

