Karnataka Reports 99 New COVID-19 Cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI): Ninety-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,246, said the Health Department.At present, there are 678 active cases in the State while 530 patients have been discharged from hospitals. 38 people have lost their lives in the State including one due to non-COVID-19 cause.According to the health bulletin, among the active cases, 12 people are admitted to the ICU.India on Monday saw the highest single-day increase of 5,242 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of positive cases reached 96,169 on the first day of the fourth phase of lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)