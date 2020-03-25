Karnataka Sees 10 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Tally to 51

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 51 in the state."A total of 51 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka till now, including 10 new cases in the last 24 hours," said a government official.The official also said that out of these cases, three people have been cured and discharged, while one has died due to the virus.Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

