Karnataka's COVID-19 Count Reaches 500 on Saturday with 26 New Positive Cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): With 26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka reached 500 on Saturday.This includes 158 patients who have been cured and discharged following treatment while 18 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection in the State, according to a media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday evening.A total of 324 COVID-19 cases are currently active in the State as of Saturday evening 5 pm.According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban with 133 positive cases, including 49 discharged and four deaths, is the worst-affected district in the State, followed by Mysuru and Belagavi, with 89 and 54 confirmed cases, respectively. (ANI)

