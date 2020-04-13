Kashmir Reports 25 Fresh Cases of COVID-19; Total Rises to 270

Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) A total of 25 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of infected people to 270, officials said.

They said all the 25 cases were detected in the Kashmir Valley.

The total number of positive cases in the union territory has now risen to 270, out of which 222 were reported in Kashmir and 48 in Jammu.

The number of positive cases has been steadily increasing in the valley over the past 10 days.

While four patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir, six have recovered.

More than 52,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home quarantine.

