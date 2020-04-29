Katrina Kaif Condoles Her 'New York' Co-star Irrfan Khan's Demise

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif on Wednesday condoled the demise of her 'New York' co-star and critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan.Kaif took to Instagram to post a picture of the departed actor and recalled the time she spent with him during the shoot of the film."RIP... an irreplaceable loss ... a true genius ..... will be greatly missed .... can never forget our laughs during New York," she wrote in the caption.The two actors worked together in 2009's thriller flick 'New York.' The blockbuster hit was based on the terrorist attack on World Trade Center which took place in September 2011. The film also featured actors John Abraham and Niel Nitin Mukesh. Irrfan Khan's last rites were performed at the Versova cemetery earlier today.The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)

