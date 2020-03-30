Katy Perry Shares Makeup-free Selfie While Self-isolating

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C.[USA], Mar 30 (ANI): American singer Katy Perry embraced her natural skin while self-isolating.The 35-year-old mom-to-be took to Instagram and shared a makeup-free selfie on Sunday (local time), alongside a full-glam shot, comparing her life before and during self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. She captioned the post as, "Pre-quarantine, mid-quarantine Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February."The 'American Idol' judge looked tropical in a white and red floral midi dress, and she teamed it up with flower sandals, for the first picture. While, the second snap is a close-up selfie of Perry relaxing in bed wearing a bathrobe, and showing off her messy hair and bare face.In the comment section to the post, Perry wrote, "blackheads and all baby."The 'Roar' singer's followers and fans seemingly appreciated the relatable quarantine post, and showered comments complimenting her natural glow.Comment by celebrity stylist Karla Welch read, "Skin looks great!"Another social media follower wrote, "STUNNING both with AND without makeup!"According to People magazine, earlier this month, the 'Part of Me' singer opened up about expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom and explained that it took time for her to feel fully ready for motherhood.According to 'Entertainment Tonight,' the 'Firework' singer told Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Byron, "I'm excited about that and, like I said, I have two nieces and one nephew that I'm obsessed with."She added: "I think, definitely, everything's changing. I wasn't ready a couple of years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I'm really ready. ... It's just time for me, and it's the right time."Peery revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her new single, 'Never Worn White.' This will be the 'American Idol' judges' first child while Bloom shares a 9-year-old child with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)