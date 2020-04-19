Keep Record of Sale of Medicines in Lockdown: Pharmacists Told

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has asked the pharmacists in the state to maintain a record of all the medicines sold during the lockdown, especially the ones used in treatment of fever and cough, to know if people are over purchasing out of panic, an official said on Sunday.

An official of the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the government had issued a circular about it in March itself, but some district collectors once again issued fresh orders to this effect recently.

"The state government received several complaints of panic buying from Pune after the announcement of national lockdown (in March). Therefore, it had issued the circular asking the pharmacists to maintain a record of the sale of medicines used in the treatment of fever, cough, cold and similar ailments," the official said.

"The order is applicable to all the pharmacists in the state. The government has also asked them to report if any suspicious person is found buying more medicines. It would help us in tracking down such people who could be silent carriers of COVID-19 or are asymptomatic," he said.

