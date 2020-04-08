Kejriwal Calls Meeting with Ministers, Top Officers to Discuss COVID-19 Containment Measures

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and top officers on Wednesday evening to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread, an official said.

The official said that Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the home secretary and the health secretary are among the bureaucrats who have been asked to attend he meeting to be held at 7 pm.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

