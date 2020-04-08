Kejriwal to Dicuss Coronavirus Situation in Delhi with Ministers, Officials Today

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be holding a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manisha Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and senior officials at 7 pm on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting, via video-conferencing, with members of Parliament from Delhi regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in Delhi.MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, representing the national capital, attended the video conference.Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain confirmed a total of 576 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi so far, out of which 35 patients are in ICU and eight on ventilators. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)