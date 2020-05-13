Kendall Jenner Shares Steamy Picture, Leaving Her Sisters Stunned

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 13 (ANI): American supermodel Kendall Jenner is raising the temperature by sharing her steamy picture in which she is sprawled out on a bed.The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of herself in lingerie. In the picture, Jenner is seen donning a black form-fitting lace outfit -- which featured a solid black panel over her stomach."Did my makeup n stuff," she wrote in the caption.The post's comment section lit up with support from her followers, two of her famous sisters among them.The 22-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, commented twice on the pic."Kendall!!!!!" she wrote in the first, adding in her second: "This is rare kendall content !!!!!!"Reality TV star and Jenner's older half-sister Khloe Kardashian also chimed in, writing, "Wow wow wow."Kylie noted, the content is somewhat outside the norm for Jenner, whose Instagram -- save for the occasional bikini shot -- is relatively free of such photos.Scores of Jenner's other followers also expressed awe at the picture.One wrote, "You got to be the most beautiful girl in the world if we had rankings! Stay kute!""Not fair," said another individual. A third commenter added: "this is fireeee.""Ummm who you zoomin' with?" added Jenner's hairstylist Jen Atkin. (ANI)

