Kerala: 3 Govt Officials in Self-quarantine After Journalist in Kasaragod Tests COVID-19 Positive

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], April 30 (ANI): Kasaragod District Collector D Sajith Babu, IG Vijay Sakhare and IG Ashok Yadav have gone into self-quarantine after a journalist in Kasaragod tested COVID-19 positive yesterday, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.The three officers had interacted with the journalist. The journalist and three health workers reported positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.The chief minister also informed that the state has reported two new coronavirus cases, taking the state count to 497 and that the state has 111 active cases right now.Of these two cases, one has been reported from Malappuram and another from KasaragodNeyyattinkara Municipality in Thiruvananthapuram, Oachira and Thrikkovilvattom in Kollam, and Udayanapuram in Kottayam have been declared as the new hotspots in the state.Now, the state has a total of 70 coronavirus hotspots, added the chief minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)