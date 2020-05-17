Kerala COVID-19 Active Cases Tally Crosses 100-mark as 14 More Test Positive

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 17 (ANI): With 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala on Sunday, the state tally of active cases has surged to 101, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. So far, 497 people have been discharged from the hospitals after being tested negative for the disease. Out of the 14 new cases, four patients are from Malappuram district, two each from Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and one each from Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts, said the State Health Minister. "Of these, two returned from overseas -- one from Kuwait and one from the UAE -- and 10 recently returned from other states -- 7 from Tamil Nadu and 3 from Maharashtra. An Uttar Pradesh native is admitted in Ernakulam district after he returned from the Maldives. The person is a health worker who got infected in Kollam district," she said.A total of 60,612 people have arrived back in the state, including 3,467 through flights, 1,033 through ships, 55,086 by road and 1,026 through trains.A total of 62,529 people are under observation in various districts of the state. Of these, 61,855 were under observation in homes and 674 in hospitals. As many as 159 people were admitted to the hospital today. Moreover, samples of 45,027 individuals (including the augmented samples) have been sent for testing. Panamaram of Wayanad district has been declared as a COVID hotspot today. With that there are 23 hotspots in the state. (ANI)

