Kerala Govt Forms Committee to Probe State IT Department's Deal with US Firm

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Kerala Government has constituted a two-member expert committee to conduct an inquiry into the Information Technology Department's deal with US-based company Sprinklr."The Department of Information Technology, Government of Kerala initiated steps to set up a Data Analytics Platform to integrate data from various sources available in the Government, Agencies and from the field so as to meet the exigency of a massive and unprecedented surge of the epidemic. The above arrangements made by the IT Dept included utilization of services of Sprinklr Inc, a US-based company for the purpose of big data analysis," the order read."Subsequently, certain issues have been raised in the public domain as to whether the arrangements made with the above US-based company was in accordance with laid-down procedure and done after taking necessary safeguards to protect the privacy of citizens'data," it added.Therefore, the committee formed by the government will probe all the allegations raised by the opposition including the alleged data privacy breach of individuals.An order regarding it has been issued by Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose on Tuesday, appointing M Madhavan Nambiar, former Civil Aviation Secretary and former Secretary, Information Technology Government of India as Chairman and Rajeev Sadanandan former Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), Kerala Government as a member.The committee has been asked to submit its report within a month and the necessary technical and secretarial assistance to the committee will be provided by the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management- Kerala (IIITM-K)."The committee will examine - Whether the privacy of personal and sensitive data of individuals has been protected under the agreements entered into with Sprinklr Inc. Whether adequate procedures have been followed while finalizing the arrangements with Sprinklr Inc. Whether deviations, if any, are fair, justified and reasonable, considering the extraordinary and critical situation the State was facing at the relevant period," said the order. (ANI)

