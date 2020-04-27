Kerala Records 13 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises to 481

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 27 (ANI): As many as 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala on Monday.With this, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerala stand at 481."Kerala today reported 13 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 5 have come back to the state from Tamil Nadu, one from abroad and the rest have got infected through primary contact. This includes one healthcare worker in Kottayam district," Information Public Relations Department, Kerala informed.Information Public Relations Department, Kerala said that 13 patients under treatment for COVID-19 tested negative today."Out of these 6 patients were from Kannur district, 4 from Kozhikode and 1 each from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts. A total of 123 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the State," it added.India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 28,380 (including 21,132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

