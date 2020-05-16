Kerala Tourism Incurred 15,000 Cr Loss Due to COVID-19 Crisis, State Planning Rejuvenation Package: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 16 (ANI): Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Saturday said that the state's tourism sector has incurred a loss of Rs 15,000 crore due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.However, he said that a rejuvenation package for tourism in the state has been prepared and will be implemented to attract tourists to the state after the COVID-19 crisis is over."The state has incurred Rs 15,000 crore loss in tourism sector. We have prepared a project and submitted it to the Chief Minister in this regard. We are planning to bring a rejuvenation package for the tourism sector in the state," Surendran told reporters here.He said that the state government has already given several relaxations and only places which require close contact like barber shops, beauty parlours, and health clubs, are closed for now."It will take some time to make tourist destinations in the state active. Tourists have to come. But currently, even the people within the state cannot move freely. We are waiting for the first suitable occasion to implement the package," Surendran said."The next phase of lockdown definitely will bring complications in our society. Number of positive cases the day before yesterday was 26 and yesterday it was 16. We don't know what it will be today. In such a condition, we have to take all precautions," he added.Surendran said that people coming from other states and foregin countries need to be put under quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.He also stressed on tightening surveillance and ensuring compliance with all government directions in the matter.According to offcials, as on Friday, there were a total of 576 coronavirus positive cases in the state, of which 492 had recovered after treatment while four people had lost their lives. (ANI)

