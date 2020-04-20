Khandu Releases Rs 5.2 Cr from CMRF for Aid to 14,859 Stranded Arunachalees

Itanagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday released Rs 5.2 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for providing financial assistance to Arunachalees stranded in various parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown, officials said.

The state Cabinet had recently decided to provide one-time assistance of Rs 3,500 each to the 14,859 stranded Arunachalees.

The list of the stranded Arunachalees has been shared with the deputy commissioners. They will transfer the amount to the bank accounts of the stranded persons after conducting verification in consultation with local MLAs and other stakeholders, preferably by Tuesday, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)