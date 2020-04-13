Khattar Praises NGOs' Role During Crisis, Urges Them to Complement Govt Coronavirus Response

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday praised the role of NGOs during the times of crisis and expressed hope that they will contribute in a big way in the fight against coronavirus.

He said that government and various other agencies are putting in their best efforts to control the spread of coronavirus “but whenever there have been natural calamities like floods, earthquakes or this new type of pandemic, the role of NGOs at such times is appreciable”.

In a televised address to the people of Haryana, in which he updated them about the COVID-19 situation in the state, Khattar said as per rough figures, the total number of registered and unregistered “social organisations or NGOs” in Haryana was nearly 30,000.

“During the times of crisis such as the present one they also put in their efforts,” he said, expressing hope that they will contribute in a big way in the fight to eliminate coronavirus.

He said NGOs can get in touch with Deputy Commissioners concerned and will be facilitated in whatever way they want to contribute in the present situation.

Khattar informed that so far the government had distributed 90 lakh food packets and 4.80 lakh ration kits to the needy people during the lockdown period.

He also said that more and more people were coming forward to make their contributions towards the Haryana COVID Relief Fund.

So far, donations worth Rs 75 crore have been received, he said.

Haryana MLAs cutting across parties have donated their one-month salary already towards the Fund and agreed to take 30 per cent pay cut for one year. Former MLAs and pensioners are also contributing, he said.

Khattar said coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of people globally. “If I talk of our country, we are still in a safe zone where we can manage things. We have to now ensure that it does not spread in community.”

With Haryana so far reporting 182 coronavirus cases, Khattar said that 115 among those were the Tablighi Jamaat members.

Referring to his recent video conference meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Khattar said the nationwide lockdown was expected to be extended by another two weeks and Haryana is prepared to enforce it.

He again indicated that worst-affected COVID districts of Nuh, Gurgaon, Palwal and Faridabad will be placed in the red zone meaning stricter restrictions, while those with fewer cases will be placed in the “orange category” while the places where there have been no or a few cases will fall in the “green category”.

