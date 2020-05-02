Khattar Urges Migrant Workers to Not Leave, Says Some Industrial Units Have Resumed Functioning

Chandigarh (Haryana)[India], May 2 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged migrant workers to not leave the state as some of industrial units have resumed operations during the lockdown."Industries have resumed operations, and those which remain, will open from tomorrow. Hence, I would like to appeal to the migrant labourers to not return to their homes. You will not face any difficulties here," the Chief Minister said."Maybe you have not been to your homes in the last one or two years, you may feel homesick or families must be pressuring you to come back. But during this crisis, we will not let you face difficulties and will also ensure that your jobs remain secure," he added.He also said that the state government will make arrangments for people, including tourists and pilgrims, who are stranded in the state.The chief minister said the government will also bring back Haryana residents who are stranded in other states.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday granted permission for movement of stranded migrants workers, students and tourists.The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)