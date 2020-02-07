Kia Motors India Denies Shifting Manufacturing Plant from Anantpur

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Kia Motors India on Friday released a statement that they are not shifting their plant from Anantpur district in Andhra Pradesh."The recent reports about the relocation of our manufacturing facility outside of Andhra Pradesh are not true. We are receiving full support from the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state," a release by of Kia Motors India said."Kia has a long-term commitment to the Indian market and has made an investment of USD 1.1 billion in the Anantpur manufacturing plant. We will continue to offer world-class, made in Anantpur vehicles to our valuable customers in India. We request consumers to refrain from reports which do not cover these facts," it added. (ANI)

