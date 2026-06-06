King Charles III's Nephew Peter Phillips Set to Marry Harriet Sperling in Royal Ceremony; What We Know

London, June 6: Britain's royal family is set to celebrate another royal wedding this weekend as Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and nephew of King Charles III, is all set to get married to Harriet Sperling on Saturday, ABC News said. According to the publication, the wedding will take place in Cirencester, a town in England located around two hours from London. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair, with no official guest list being made public.

Peter Phillips is the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He is also the father of two daughters. This will be his second marriage. Harriet Sperling is the mother of a teenage daughter. Earlier this year, she and her daughter were seen joining members of the royal family during the Easter service in April, according to ABC News. King Charles III Strips Prince Andrew of His Titles, To Be Evicted out of the Royal Lodge on Windsor Castle Estate; Read Buckingham Palace's Statement Here.

Several senior members of the royal family are expected to attend the ceremony. Among those likely to be present are Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, along with Peter's sister Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, as per ABC. Trump Claims King Charles III Aligns with US Stance Against Iranian Nuclear Ambitions During White House State Dinner.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are also among the royal family members who may attend the wedding. Prince Edward, the King's younger brother, and his wife Sophie are also expected to be present. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are also likely to attend the family celebration.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)