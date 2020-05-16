KJo Has Fun Quiz with Munchkins Yash, Roohi, Recalling 'Part Quiz! Part School Memories!'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday had a fun quiz with his little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar in the latest addition to 'Lockdown with the Johars' series.In the video, Karan asks Yash to name the country they live in, and the little one replies "Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," leaving his dad in splits.The 47-year-old filmmaker put out an adorable video on Instagram that where the little munchkins- Yash and Roohi answers the questions by their 'dadda.'The video starts from a shot where Yash is being asked by the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director, "Alright, what is your name?""Yash Karan Johar," Yash responds."And what is the city we live in?" asks Karan.The toddler replies, "Mumbai."After which Karan asks, "what is our country?"Yash innocently replies, "Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan."Karan then corrected him and told him they lived in India. He even got Yash to say 'I love my India.'He then pans the camera to Roohi, who was seen asking for chocolates.Karan then asks tells the toddler twin that he will give her chocolate, but first, she needs to tell him the names of her friends.After which Roohi named all her friends and said she missed them.The 'Student of the Year' director then admitted that he misses his friends too.The 'My Name is Khan' director captioned the post as, "Part quiz! Part school memories! #lockdownwiththejohars ..PS don't miss his answer about his country! [?]"The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 6 Lakh views.While scores of celebrity followers including Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap chimed in with their loving comments on the post.The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities.#Lately, Karan had shared another glimpse from 'Lockdown with the Johars' in which the kids adorably tell the filmmaker that his 'singing gives them a headache.' (ANI)

