Kolkata Police Commissioner Asks People Not to Leave Home Unnecessarily

Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Friday urged people not to "leave home unnecessarily" and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining the lockdown imposed by the administration to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

"#STOP!! Dont leave your homes unnecessarily. Kindly cooperate with us. Help us maintaining #Lockdown #StayHomeStaySafe #SocialDistancing #WeCareWeDare," Sharma tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police on Friday arrested 407 people from different parts of the city for defying the lockdown norms, a senior police officer said.

Police also seized 65 vehicles during the vigil conducted throughout the day till 8 pm, he said.

