Kolkata Port Trust to Give Rs 50 Lakh Financial Assistance if Employee Succumbs to COVID-19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) on Monday said that Rs 50 lakh would be provided as financial assistance to the dependant members and legal heirs of an employee if he succumbs to COVID-19."As directed by Ministry of Shipping, Kolkata Port Trust has also decided to make a payment of Rs 50 lakh to the dependant family members/legal heirs of regular employees of KoPT, contractual workers engaged directly by KoPT and labourers engaged through contractors of KoPT succumbing to the COVID-19 virus, a KoPT release said.Noting that full-fledged operations were continuing both at Kolkota Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex, the release said that Kolkota Port is an "integral part of the logistic lifeline of the nation" and all measures are being taken by the administration with cooperation of officers, staff members, workers, trade partners and other stakeholders.It said that the total number of positive patients under treatment at the Centenary Hospital belonging to the KoPT is 9 (two contractual pathology technicians, one contractual data entry operator, three contractual housekeeping staff and three family members of a patient)," it added. The release said that KoPT Pathology centre is closed for the time being and sanitization is being done with sodium hypochlorite. It said sample collection is being done through a private path lab.West Bengal has a total of 2,677 COVID-19 cases of which, 959 patients have recovered from the virus while 238 patients have succumbed to the disease, according to Health Ministry. (ANI)

