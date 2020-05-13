Kolkata's Gurudawara Feeds 4500 People Everyday Amid COVID-19 Crisis

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): Behala Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in collaboration with the Indian Humanitarian Association is serving 4,500 persons each day since last 50 days of lockdown.Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is preparing lunch and dinner in their temporary community kitchen where women are also actively participating in preparing pure vegetables food that could be distributed to the needy people."After the city administration set up temporary shelters for the homeless and poor during the lock down. They reached out to me and asked if food could be provided and we started working in to it," Behala Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee's General Secretary Satnam Singh Ahluwalia told ANI."Now not only in Kolkata but this effort of providing meals has reached to South 24 pargana, Satragachi and many other pocket areas. We are working with our group to make sure that thousands of people don't go hungry and sleep without food," he added.Gurudwara Committee and IHA has volunteered for each area. They work on the information provided to them and supply rations and meals accordingly to the people "At this hour of crisis people should come together to help each others and I am ready to serve more if needed," said Ahluwalia. (ANI)

