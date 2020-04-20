Kollam DCC President Arrested for Violating Lockdown Norms

Kollam (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): Kollam Police on Monday arrested District Congress Committee (DCC) president Bindu Krishna and other party workers for allegedly violating the lockdown norms.''They were arrested for violating lockdown norms by assembling in a crowd. Some Congress workers were also arrested for assembling," said the police.According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Kollam East Police, Krishna and others are now protesting inside the police station against their arrest.Talking to ANI, Krishna said that she had gone to give a letter to the District Collector, demanding repatriation of the stranded Indians in foreign countries. (ANI)

