K'taka Announces Rs 30 Lakh for Corona Warriors in Case of Death Due to COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced Rs 30 lakhs compensation for corona warriors, in case they lose lives while carrying out their duties."Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced Rs 30 lakhs compensation for Anganwadi workers & assistants, civil workers, and police personnel who die after getting infected by COVID-19 while carrying out their duties," State Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.According to Union Health Ministry website, a total of 557 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state so far including 223 cured and 21 deaths.Meanwhile, With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

