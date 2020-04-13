Kumaraswamy to Go Ahead with Son's Wedding on April 17 with Precautionary Measures Against COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Despite lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, former chief minister of Karnataka and Janata Dal-Secular leader, HD Kumaraswamy has decided to go ahead with marriage of his son Nikhil."Marriage will be performed in closed doors among the family members, which may be around 50 people. Family members only will be present in the marriage and all the precautionary measures will be followed as per the guidelines given by the government," Kumaraswamy told ANI.Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who contested Lok Sabha election from Mandya, is also the national youth wing president of Janata Dal-Secular. His marriage has been fixed with niece of former Congress minister M Krishnappa on April 17."Date was fixed months ago and we canot miss the good star and holy muhurtham. That is why we have decided to perform marriage on the fixed date among the family members," he said.Marriage will be performed at bride Revati's residence.Earlier Kumaraswamy and family had plans to perform the marriage at a location near Ramnagar, which is also former chief minister's constituency. (ANI)

