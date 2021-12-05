The bond between a father and a daughter is truly special. Actor Kunal Kemmu also shares an adorable relationship with his daughter Inaaya. On Friday, Kunal took to her Instagram account and shared a few images of him with Inaaya. Soha Ali Khan Catches Kunal Kemmu And Inaaya Goofing Around In The Morning On Camera And The Result Is Adorable (Watch Video).

In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature. Alongside the pictures, Kunal penned a heartfelt post for Inaaya. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan Are ‘Better Together’, Actor Shares a Video Montage of Adorable Pictures.

Check Out Kunal Kemmu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

"To the stories you tell me and the way you lay your head on my shoulders," he captioned. The father-daughter duo's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments. "Awww," actor Patralekhaa commented. "Inaaya is the luckiest girl to have a father like youuu," a fan wrote. Kunal and Soha Ali Khan became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017.

