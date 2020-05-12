Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Practice Patience in the Sweetest Candy Challenge Yet

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 12 (ANI): American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Monday shared a video of her daughter Stormi Webster taking part in the viral fruit snack challenge.The 22-year-old star shared a video on Instagram where the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, instead of filling a bowl with fruit snacks, piled it high with chocolate. She then placed the candy in front of the 2-year-old tot and told her she could have three pieces once Jenner returned from the bathroom. "You're going to wait for mommy?" Kylie asked.Stormi agreed. However, the waiting game wasn't exactly easy for the child. At one point, Stormi reached out for the bowl and lunged forward.She adorably said while eyeing the sweets."Oooh! M&M's."Still, she showed restraint."Patience! Patience! Patience! Patience!" the little lady sang to herself as a reminder.When Kylie did return, Stormi jumped for joy and squealed with delight. Kylie then asked her daughter if she stayed true to her word, and Stormi assured her she didn't touch the candy. The young one was then rewarded with the three candies.The makeup mogul seemed pretty impressed with her firstborn. She captioned the footage, "Omg my BABYYY" I had to take part in this challenge." Her sister, Kim Kardashian, did, too. "OMG, how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint," the KKW Beauty head wrote in the comments section, referencing her 2-year-old daughter Chicago West and her 4-year-old son Saint West.Celebrity followers couldn't stop themselves from adoring the baby girl. "OMG! I just love her so much," Sofia Richie wrote in the comments section."'Patience, patience, patience' I can't with her!!!!" BFF Stassie Karanikolaou added. (ANI)

