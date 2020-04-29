Lab Technician in Delhi Commits Suicide

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A lab technician of a medical college here committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, said the police on Wednesday.Delhi Police said the deceased was 53-year-old and was placed on duty at a lab in the Maulana Azad Medical College in Wazirabad area of the national capital for the past 10 days."He was staying away from his family at Sangam Vihar area. He committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Sangam Vihar house. However, no suicide note was found on the sport. Further investigation is underway," said the police."The doctors will decide whether to do the test for the coronavirus on the deceased before the post-mortem is done or not," added the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)