Lahiri Cards 70 to Lie 31st in Puerto Rico

Rio Grande, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri gave himself a lot of chances but the putts did not fall as he compiled a two-under 70 in the opening round of the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open here.

Lahiri, looking for a good finish to boost his confidence, opened with a bogey and birdied fourth, fifth and the closing Par-5 18th for his 70 that placed him T-31 in the event which is being played as an alternate event in the week of the WGC-Mexico.

Lahiri had 12 straight pars between sixth and 17th at the Coco Beach Golf & Country Club.

The Indian is six shots behind the leader Kyle Stanley, who shot an eight-under 64 in windy afternoon conditions.

Daniel Chopra after being three-under after first five holes had one more birdie and one bogey for three-under 69, while Arjun Atwal (73) was T-81st.

Stanley holds a two-stroke lead after getting hot with the putter. The two-time PGA TOUR winner had four birdies in first five holes and then four in a row from ninth to 12th. Overall he had nine birdies against one bogey.

Six players Peter Uihlein, Josh Teater, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Couch, Henrik Norlander and Rhein Gibson shot 66, and 2013 winner Scott Brown, Martin Laird, Jay McLuen, MJ Daffue, Wes Roach and Julian Etulain followed at 67.

Defending champion Martin Trainer opened with a 74. He played a five-hole stretch on his opening nine in five-over with three bogeys and a double bogey.

Stanley had nine birdies and a bogey in windy afternoon conditions. It equalled Stanley's career-high as he makes a bid for third career PGA TOUR title.

Peter Uihlein (66) made seven birdies against one bogey as he comes off four missed cuts in his last five PGA TOUR starts. PTI

