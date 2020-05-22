Lakshya Digital Plans to Increase Headcount by About 15% in a Year

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Online gaming service firm Lakshya Digital plans to increase headcount by about 15 per cent in a year on account of growth in the segment, the company said on Friday.

The company has seen 15-20 per cent jump in new business opportunities before the lockdown in India started and when work in China was on hold due to the spread of coronavirus, Lakshya Digital CEO Manvendra Shukul said in a statement.

"Lakshya Digital has gained new business due to its seamless migration to work-from-home production environment, leading to an increase in client confidence in Lakshya's ability to deliver on commitment despite difficult circumstances. This demand has created new opportunities for careers in the gaming sector and we are expecting to add about 15- 20 per cent new hires currently to meet this demand," Shukul said.

At present the company has a team of about 500 people and plans to hire 50-70 more people over a period next 12 months.

* * * * * Quick Heal Tech makes strategic investment in Singapore-based start-up * Quick Heal Technologies, a provider of cybersecurity and data protection solutions, on Friday announced a strategic investment of Rs 2 crores in Ray Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based start-up that specialises in networking and wireless technology.

"The investment reinforces a shared vision of ensuring a safe, secure and seamless digital experience for everyone. The development displays Quick Heal's ongoing efforts to invest in disruptive technologies that will shape the future of cybersecurity while supporting innovative startups," the company statement said.

Ray is a technology company incorporated in 2019. Its flagship product RayOS is an open, secure, cloud native, extensible Operating System with an ecosystem of applications that leverage the underlying hardware to create unlimited use cases, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)