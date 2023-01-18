Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Ten chicks of Alexandrine parakeets, which were being transported by two persons were rescued by Telangana Forest Department officials here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Rewarding Information Sharing on Social Media Platforms Like Facebook and Twitter Leads to Spread of Misinformation: Study.

On receipt of information about poaching and illegal trade of live wild animals, the Anti-Poaching Squad intercepted a two-wheeler with two persons carrying a cardboard carton at Aramghar area.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

On opening the box, the forest officials found 10 chicks of Alexandrine parakeet, which is an Indian Bird protected and listed in the Schedules of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, a release from Telangana Forest Department said.

On enquiry, the duo revealed that they purchased the chicks from a person in Shadnagar near here and were transporting them to Hyderabad to sell to intending purchasers, it said.

A wildlife offence case was registered against the two accused and further action is being taken against them.

The rescued chicks are now at Nehru Zoological Park under the supervision of a veterinary doctor, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)