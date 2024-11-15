Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) One hundred underprivileged children were given solar lanterns as part of a public awareness drive about the use of green energy at a programme by Science City, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums.

The children got hands-on experience and fabrication of solar lanterns at the programme and acquired a new skill, organisers said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Science City, Kolkata Director Anurag Kumar said, “This event has provided us with an opportunity to engage the community in discovering the potential of solar energy, equipping participants with the skills and insights needed to embrace green energy solutions.”

The solar lanterns were distributed to the little ones on November 14 on the occasion of the Children's Day at the programme themed 'Green Energy, Clean Energy'.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The 100 underprivileged children, hailing from different parts of West Bengal, were brought by civil society organisations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)