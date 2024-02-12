Copenhagen, Feb 12 (AP) Black smoke rose over Sweden's second-largest city on Monday after a fire broke out at a water park under construction at one of the country's biggest amusement centers.

The blaze at the Oceana water park in the popular Liseberg amusement complex in downtown Goteborg spread across several water slides and a hangar-like building. Police and fire officials could not immediately say what caused the fire.

Police said 12 people were slightly injured.

A nearby hotel and office facilities were evacuated.

Oceana had been scheduled to open this summer, Swedish news agency TT said, adding that it cost 1.2 billion kronor (USD 10.6 million) to build. (AP)

