Coimbatore, Nov 19 (PTI) The Cooperatives Department has registered as many as 13,000 cases over the last 18 months in connection with smuggling of ration items, said Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasami on Saturday.,

He told reporters on the sidelines of the 69th national Cooperatives Week observed here that the department has distributed Rs 4,000 to 2.13 lakh ration cardholders as part of Covid-19 assistance.

He pointed out that 6,500 people would be appointed in the department soon.

