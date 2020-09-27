Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) Sixteen more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Haryana on Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,307, while 1,515 fresh cases pushed the total infections in the state to 1,23,782.

Of the 16 fatalities, three were recorded from Hisar, two each from Faridabad, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar. One each death took place in Kaithal, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Panchkula and Bhiwani, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | Farm Bills Enacted as Law, President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases on Sunday included Gurgaon (274), Faridabad (178), Hisar (116) and Rohtak (100).

The active COVID-19 cases in the state currently are 16,485, while 1,05,990 have been discharged after recovery, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | RBI Likely to Maintain Status Quo in Upcoming Policy Review.

As of Sunday, the state has a recovery rate of 85.63 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)