New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Seventeen employees of a security agency employed at Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) Manesar (Haryana) plant have disappeared after testing positive for COVID-19.

The employees, who belong to security agency SIS India, had tested positive for the infectious disease on June 17 and were supposed to be quarantined as per the law.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bhumika Chawla Requests Fans Not To Blame People, Says 'Let The Industry Find A Solution'.

An FIR has now been lodged at Industrial Sector-7, Manesar against the missing employees and their manager for the disappearing act.

As per the FIR lodged by the government doctor posted at PHC Bhangrola, Gurugram, the workers tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, and their manager was informed on the same day about their status.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams Update: SC to Hear Matter on Thursday, Decision On Pending Exams Likely on June 25.

The manager informed the health authorities that the workers have been quarantined and were asymptomatic, as per the FIR.

"But when our medical team reached the site on June 18, all these 17 patients have already left without any information. This is for your information and action to be taken as per Disaster Management Act," the FIR read.

When contacted, a MSI spokesperson confirmed the incident.

"The people in question who tested positive are not Maruti Suzuki employees. They are outsourced/contractual vigilance staff deputed with the company," the spokesperson told PTI.

The company is following all the government guidelines and directives and will extend all assistance and cooperation wherever required, the spokesperson added.

MSI, however, did not say if the production at the plant has been impacted because of employees involved in security process turning out to be COVID-19 positive.

Comments from SIS India could not be obtained immediately.

Last month, MSI had reported one coronavirus case at the Manesar plant.

The auto major had resumed operations at Manesar plan in May after around 50 days of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The facility produces high selling models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Ertiga and Baleno.

The company's other plant at Gurugram rolls out models like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis and Super Carry light commercial vehicle.

The Manesar and Gurugram plants have a combined installed capacity to churn out over 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum.

Besides MSI, Hyundai Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor have also reported COVID-19 cases at their respective manufacturing plants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)