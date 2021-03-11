Coimbatore, Mar 11 (PTI) A grand reception was accorded to the victory flame on its arrival at Air Force Administrative College here on Thursday, as part of celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's triumph in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

Air Commodore Rajnish Verma Commandant ceremonially received the Victory Flame in an eye-catching ceremony.

Various commemorative events like motivational lectures on the role of Indian Air Force in 1971 war, screening of patriotic movies, painting competitions for wards of Air Warriors, slogan competition for Sanginis and performance by Air Warrior Symphony Orchestra were organised to mark the occasion, an official release said.

The Commandant honoured the Air Veterans for their outstanding contribution in the war and awarded prizes to the winners of various competitions organised as a part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh (the 50 years of the 1971 war triump against Pakistan).

Ex-Commandants of Air Force Administrative College also graced the occasion with their presence.

The flame is being taken across the country as part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebration.

