Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI): Two people, suspecting that two boys had entered into an orchard to steal mangoes, allegedly beat them up and put dung into their mouths, police said on Friday.

The assailants were arrested in connection with the incident which happened in Mahabubabad district of Telangana on Thursday, the police said.

The minor boys entered the orchard while going on some work when the two persons in-charge of security of the orchard, allegedly tied the boys with a rope, beat them up and put dung into their mouths, they said.

Two other persons shot a video of this and it has gone viral, they said.

Following a complaint from the mother of one of the boys, a case was registered, the police said.

Efforts were on to nab the two others who shot the video and abetted the incident, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)