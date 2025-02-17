Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cheating a man from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 4.6 lakh with a promise of getting his son admission into a medical college, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police in Kalyan town on Sunday registered a first information report against Bhaisaheb Jadhav and his personal assistant, Jayant Jadhav, under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the crime the took place in 2023, an official said.

He said the accused allegedly assured the complainant that they could facilitate his son's admission into a reputed medical college in Ahilya Nagar, took Rs 5 lakh from him and misled him into believing that the admission had been confirmed.

However, when the complainant realised that the deal had not materialised, he demanded a refund, and the duo subsequently returned only Rs 40,000, the official said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused also threatened to kill him, he said.

The official said a probe is underway, and no arrests have been made.

