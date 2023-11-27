Bijnor (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Two brothers were killed here after the moped on which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Sherkot when Shyam Singh (45) and his brother Maniram (35) were going for 'Deepdan' at the river Ramganga and their moped was hit by an unidentified vehicle, Sherkot SHO Dheeraj Singh said.

Both of them died on the spot. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem, they said.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection and a probe is on, police said.

