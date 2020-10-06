Aizawl, Oct 6 (PTI) A landslide triggered by heavy rains swept away two empty buildings, one bus and a car at Aizawl's Zemabawk locality in the northeastern outskirts of the town on Tuesday but there was no casualty, police said.

The area had been hit by an avalanche earlier too. The landslide on Tuesday swept away a three-storey concrete building and an Assam type one. Both buildings were empty.

One empty bus and a car have also been swept away in the landslip, the police said.

Residents of the area were moved to safer places, the police added. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, under whose constituency the area falls and Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalchamliana visited the site and spoke to the local people.

