Erode (TN), Feb 7 (PTI) Forest officials have said they placed two cages at Nambiyur area of the district to trap a leopard that has entered human habitats.

Also Read | Sensex Tanks 1023 Points; HDFC Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance Slump.

According to the officials, the villagers complained that the wild animal has killed 29 hens and five goats over the past few days. The officials said they have mounted round-the-clock vigil in the area and appealed to the villagers not to move about from dusk to dawn till the big cat is caught.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)