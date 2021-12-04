Nagapattinam, Dec 4 (PTI): Two college students drowned in the sea at Tarangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu and their

bodies were washed ashore near Karaikal, 13 km away, on Saturday, police said.

The two were part of a group of 10 students, all studying in various colleges around Mayiladuthurai, visited Tarangambadi on Friday evening. They all bathed in the sea and two of them were swept away due to high tide, said the Coastal Security Group police.

Onlookers tried to rescue the two, but in vain. Coastal Security Group police and local fishermen launched a search operation immediately after but could not trace the missing students. The bodies were washed ashore near Karaikal on Saturday afternoon, said the police. The deceased were Anandaraj (18) and Sivasakthi (18), both belonging to Mayiladuthurai. Police have registered a case.

